Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CDW by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $634,934,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in CDW by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,619,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $658,857,000 after buying an additional 94,080 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,384 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.29.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $192.30 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.52 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.59.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $635,426.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

