Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 152.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE opened at $190.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.37 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 121.37%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

