Profund Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW opened at $229.07 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

