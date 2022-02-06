Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in ANSYS by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $339.27.

ANSS opened at $326.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.79 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $372.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.32.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

