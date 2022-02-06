Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $518.43.

Shares of TECH opened at $410.07 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $338.79 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

