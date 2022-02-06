Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,232,000 after buying an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,072,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,217,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.14.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

