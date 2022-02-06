Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $196,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $119.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

