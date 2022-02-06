Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after purchasing an additional 307,132 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,864,000 after purchasing an additional 153,054 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXAS. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

