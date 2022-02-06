Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,698,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.96 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $61.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $1,838,207.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,140 shares of company stock valued at $15,465,580 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

