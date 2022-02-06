Profund Advisors LLC Sells 22,315 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,615 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 22,315 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth $63,980,000. Natixis increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $43,462,000 after buying an additional 1,996,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,990,376 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $247,961,000 after buying an additional 1,709,340 shares during the period. 53.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GOLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.16.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

