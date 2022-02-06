Profund Advisors LLC Sells 8,179 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 22.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,548,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $126.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $61.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

