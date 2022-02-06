Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.1% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,936,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,519,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 809,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,778,000 after acquiring an additional 563,896 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.49. 1,929,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.52 and a 200 day moving average of $143.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

