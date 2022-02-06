Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Reaches $166.82 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $166.82 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $10.14 or 0.00024351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00042223 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00109980 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

