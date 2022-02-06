ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4,545.5% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.02. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

