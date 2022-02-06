Proton Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Proton has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $110.10 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00042141 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00110090 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,371,246,383 coins and its circulating supply is 9,057,864,246 coins. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.