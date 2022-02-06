Public Index Network Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $725.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00051106 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.58 or 0.07171202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,514.11 or 0.99647967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052638 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

