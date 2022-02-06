PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $2.93 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. PumaPay has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $252,923.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,131,432,231 coins. The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

