Pundi X NEM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,011.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $7.99 million and approximately $2,011.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00051547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.20 or 0.07118348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,198.34 or 0.99490822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00053093 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

