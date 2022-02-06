PutinCoin Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $952.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 70.3% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.83 or 0.99863919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00074952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00021177 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00026370 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.20 or 0.00483488 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

