Pylon Finance Market Capitalization Tops $404,669.39 (PYLON)

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Pylon Finance has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. Pylon Finance has a total market cap of $404,669.39 and $974.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pylon Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $27.57 or 0.00065001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pylon Finance Coin Profile

Pylon Finance’s genesis date was August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pylon Finance’s official website is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

