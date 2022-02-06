Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Hits $7.00 on Exchanges

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for $7.00 or 0.00016814 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.97 or 0.07146828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00054888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,611.31 or 0.99896638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00052975 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.