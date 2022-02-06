Qcash (QC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $52.23 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Qcash has a market cap of $67.06 million and approximately $52.23 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00051227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.57 or 0.07211902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00055416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,635.18 or 1.00271245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

