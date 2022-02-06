QLC Chain (QLC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $211,274.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 6th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $211,274.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.35 or 0.07149021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054629 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,080.95 or 0.99702499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053208 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006555 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

