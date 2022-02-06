Qtum (QTUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $720.32 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $720.32 million and $100.50 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $7.28 or 0.00017050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qtum has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 98,999,009 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

