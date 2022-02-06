Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 78,003 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 117.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,003 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,368,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,051 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Lyft by 15.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lyft by 2.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,749 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $225,118,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 3.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,892,999 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $208,626,000 after acquiring an additional 113,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.36. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $68.28.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 2,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $151,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $362,292.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,127 shares of company stock worth $1,539,839 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $84.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.