Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,599,368,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after buying an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 133.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,778,000 after buying an additional 2,931,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $437,299,000. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 956,873 shares of company stock worth $170,953,150. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $155.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.93 and its 200 day moving average is $165.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.71 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of -0.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

