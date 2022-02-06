Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 450.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 102,540 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.6% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $97,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research increased their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $941.56.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $923.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,013.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $900.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $927.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,184,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,338,847. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

