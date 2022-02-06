Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 128.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,339 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $198.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.98 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.82.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

