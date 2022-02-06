Quadrature Capital Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 306.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,430 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 13.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. Holderness Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $258.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $285.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.23, for a total value of $2,416,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,267 shares of company stock worth $21,632,492. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

