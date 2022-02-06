Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 139,813 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,813 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after buying an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $1,834,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.5% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 70,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX stock opened at $135.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $88.64 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a market capitalization of $261.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.04.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.