Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 4,554 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $11,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSC stock opened at $270.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $238.62 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.61 and its 200 day moving average is $270.81. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

