Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 72,933 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,933 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after acquiring an additional 79,115 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,992,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 163,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intel from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

INTC opened at $48.01 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $195.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

