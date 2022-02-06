Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 82,929 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 878.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,929 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in T-Mobile US by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $589,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,738 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,645,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.76.

TMUS stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $151.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

