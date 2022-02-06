Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 126,443 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,332,000. Twilio accounts for 1.5% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Twilio as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Twilio by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Twilio by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 2,290.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 47,908 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.50, for a total value of $462,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock worth $17,879,147. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
NYSE TWLO opened at $192.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.11. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.61 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio Profile
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
