Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,558 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.74.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,528,400 shares of company stock worth $121,846,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $81.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

