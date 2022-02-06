Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $10.96 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,879,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,381,000 after acquiring an additional 657,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,635,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,781,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,129,000 after acquiring an additional 318,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,007,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,033,000 after acquiring an additional 139,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,739 shares of company stock worth $8,075,755 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock opened at $81.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

