Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $12,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SEA by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SEA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEA by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Macquarie reduced their price target on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.75.

SE opened at $155.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $119.41 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.62.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

