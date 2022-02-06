Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $22.77 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,577 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,000. Adobe comprises about 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth $593,241,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Adobe by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,442,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $838,742,000 after buying an additional 702,734 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $513.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $242.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.79.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

