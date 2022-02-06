Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 122,538 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $26,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $340.30. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock worth $34,769,399 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

