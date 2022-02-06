Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Roku worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.
Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.
