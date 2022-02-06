Quadrature Capital Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,429 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Roku worth $22,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 35.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $21,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,531,623. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.69.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.47 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $679.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

