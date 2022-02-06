Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $13.47 Million Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,474,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 340.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $608.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $549.59 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $621.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $698.39.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.