Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 124,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after acquiring an additional 328,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.