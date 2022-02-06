Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 128,975 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,975 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $16,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,698,000 after acquiring an additional 285,343 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,366,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,982,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 23.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,397,000 after acquiring an additional 152,222 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 36.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 172.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 36,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 23,307 shares during the period. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Shares of PDD opened at $55.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $80.49. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of -698.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.