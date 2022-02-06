Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $56.47 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $56,473,000. Netflix accounts for approximately 2.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 149,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $88,055,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,863,000 after buying an additional 42,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 69.7% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $410.17 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $351.46 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $545.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $580.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, January 14th. upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.