Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 410,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,632,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

