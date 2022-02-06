Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,322,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,115 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 5.98% of Qualys worth $255,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Qualys by 12.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $1,203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $436,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,100 shares of company stock worth $5,012,139. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

