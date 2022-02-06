Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $40,330.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.38 or 0.07216211 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00296966 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.00767776 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012139 BTC.
- The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011022 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00070927 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00408663 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00233237 BTC.
Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “
Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.