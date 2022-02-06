Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $40,330.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,675.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.38 or 0.07216211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.76 or 0.00296966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.97 or 0.00767776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012139 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00011022 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00408663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00233237 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,896,909 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.