Quark (QRK) Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $111,289.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008239 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,999,865 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

