Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) Shares Acquired by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 32,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 56.2% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital by 5.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.94. 59,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,689. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

