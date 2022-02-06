QuickSwap Price Hits $201.10 on Exchanges (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $65.78 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $201.10 or 0.00478365 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00051571 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.78 or 0.07157046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00054860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,052.15 or 1.00030304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00052842 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006592 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

